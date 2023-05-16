Do You Need to Watch the Fast and the Furious Franchise Before Seeing Fast X?

Image: Universal Pictures

Are you wondering if you need to watch The Fast and the Furious franchise before seeing Fast X? This is a legitimate question because the franchise has been around for 22 years with 11 installments. This means there is a ton of world-building and character development for you to know in the franchise. So what, then, do you need to watch for the story of Fast X to make sense? Here is an easy-to-follow guide that answers precisely that, plus much more.

What Should You Watch Before Seeing Fast X?

I recommend you watch The Fast and the Furious franchise chronologically for the best viewing experience. This is because a good portion of the franchise takes place before Tokyo Drift, and the inclusion of new antagonists is added into scenes of previous installments. For instance, Deckard Shaw is the unseen antagonist in Tokyo Drift, but this wasn’t added until the end of Fast & Furious 6.

If you don’t watch the entire franchise, you won’t understand the characters in Fast X because they are introduced in previous installments. For instance, Tyrese Gibson’s character, Roman, was introduced in 2 Fast 2 Furious and has been in every installment since. In addition, the franchise isn’t afraid to “kill” its characters only to bring them back in exciting ways for fans, so it could be highly confusing if you aren’t aware of this happening.

Here is how to watch The Fast and the Furious franchise in chronological order:

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Furious 7 (2015)

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (2019)

F9 (2021)

Fast X (2023)

Author’s Note: I have seen every installment of The Fast and the Furious in theaters since the first release in 2001. This guide comes from my knowledge and love of the franchise.

- This article was updated on May 16th, 2023