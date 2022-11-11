Dragon Age: Absolution | Release Date, Cast List, and Everything to Know

Dragon Age Absolution will release very soon on Netflix.

Dragon Age: Absolution is another adventure in BioWare’s Dragon Age continuity, but with a twist: it’s an animated series coming to Netflix! The show is full of style and fun characters who embark on a dangerous quest to steal the Circulum Infinatus, an artifact fueled by blood magic. But for those eager to see this journey soon, you might be wondering when Dragon Age: Absolution will release, and other key information, so we’re here to help.

Dragon Age: Absolution | Release Date

Dragon Age: Absolution will release its first 6-episode season on Netflix on December 9, 2022. The show will dive into the world of the Dragon Age franchise with a stunning anime style similar to how The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf or Castlevania have been handled. It’s all part of an encouraging trend of animated adaptations of fantasy stories, particular games, with great results, and this looks like no exception. With a brief 6-episode runtime, fans will surely be pleased, especially if they have to wait much longer for Dreadwolf, the latest game in the series, to release.

DA: Absolution | Cast

Dragon Age: Absolution looks to have a band of misfits at the core of its cast, offered the quest to retrieve the dangerous artifact sought after by deadly pursuers. The series was created by Mairghread Scott, writer of 2020’s Justice League Dark: Apokolips War and has been produced in close cooperation with the game series’ creative team. The current latest cast of voice actors is listed below:

Matthew Mercer as Fairbanks

as Ashly Burch as Qwydion

as Phil LaMarr as Roland

as Josh Keaton as Rezaren

as Keston John as Lacklon

as Kimberly Brooks as Miriam

as Sumalee Montano as Hira

as Zehra Fazal as Tassia

The characters appear to be in over their heads, and appear to follow the typical base classes of Dragon Age: 3 experienced Fighters, 2 Mages, and possibly a Rogue. The artifact they’re after is fueled by blood magic, which essentially means blood must be sacrificed for this discipline of magic to even be used. It is a recurring element found in the Dragon Age series, so it’ll be exciting to see it brought to life in this show!

Dragon Age: Absolution will release on Netflix on December 9, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022