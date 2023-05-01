Image: Hiro Mashima

Did you finish reading Chapter 237 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 238 spoilers and release timeline so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? For example, Laguna was just shooting a film and didn’t kill the woman, and Shura appeared at the end. Chapter 238 is called “Chance Meeting on the Sand.” Again, we will provide Edens Zero Chapter 238 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Edens Zero Chapter 238 Spoilers

Edens Zero Chapter 238 spoilers and raw scans haven’t been released yet. They are typically released on the weekend before the chapter is released. We will update this guide with the full Edens Zero Chapter 238 spoilers, chapter summary, and raw scans, so check back soon!

Edens Zero Chapter 238 Release Timeline

8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 09

9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, May 09

10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, May 09

11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 09

12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, May 09

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, May 09

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, May 09

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, May 09

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, May 09

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, May 09

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, May 09

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, May 10

Where Can I Read Edens Zero Chapter 238 ?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Edens Zero Chapter 238 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Edens Zero Chapter 238 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on May 1st, 2023