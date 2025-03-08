Ellen Pompeo’s Future on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Remains Uncertain—Showrunner Hopes She Stays

As Grey’s Anatomy enters the second half of its 21st season, showrunner Meg Marinis is tasked with guiding the long-running medical drama through one of its most uncertain periods. While the show remains a primetime staple, Ellen Pompeo’s reduced role as Meredith Grey has raised questions about its future.

Pompeo, who has played Meredith since the series debuted in 2005, has taken a step back in recent seasons to pursue other projects. With speculation mounting over whether she will fully exit the show, Marinis is keeping the door open.

“We’ve aired three [episodes] with her, so you at least have four more, and I’m just gonna let y’all continue to watch to see what else you get,” Marinis said in a recent interview with LA Times.

Despite Pompeo’s reduced screen time, Marinis emphasized that Meredith’s presence will continue to be felt. “I hope that we don’t ever have to see a Grey’s without Meredith every now and then,” she said.

As the season continues, Meredith’s Alzheimer’s research will take center stage. Marinis hinted that the storyline will reflect real-world challenges that scientists face.

“We wrote this a while ago, but we go into some of the issues that researchers are facing right now,” she said.

Jo’s pregnancy will also remain a major storyline. While some writers pitched a more dramatic tragedy, Marinis pushed for a realistic portrayal of the challenges that come with carrying multiples.

Meanwhile, tensions between Teddy (Kim Raver), Owen (Kevin McKidd), and Cass Beckman (Sophia Bush) will escalate. Marinis praised the performances of Raver and McKidd, calling their scenes “real, vulnerable, and raw.”

Fans can expect more twists and surprises in the coming episodes. Marinis teased that Teddy will take an unexpected turn this season, doing “something she’s never done before.”.

With Pompeo’s future on the show still unclear, Grey’s Anatomy continues to evolve under Marinis’ leadership. As the series approaches two decades on the air, its ability to adapt may determine how long it remains a primetime staple.

