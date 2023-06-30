Image: Universal Pictures

Fans of the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise have laughed, cried, and been spooked to their core by watching their favorite YouTubers’ streams. The recent release of a leaked and official trailer has confirmed the involvement of many of these YouTubers in the film, much to the excitement of fans. It is only fitting that these YouTubers make a cameo appearance in the movie, as they have played a significant role in promoting the franchise and making it as popular as it is today. Here is every YouTuber in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, all confirmed and rumored FNAF cameos.

Every Confirmed YouTuber Cameo in the Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie

Here are all confirmed YouTuber Cameos in the Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie:

8-bit Ryan

Baz

Razzbowski

Dawko

CoryxKenshin

FusionZGamer

These YouTubers made appearances in the latest Five Night at Freddy’s movie trailer as pictures in an employee of the month board, which we will discuss in greater detail below. However, before we do, here is the trailer so you have it to reference with our information.

8-bit Ryan

In the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, Ryan, also known as 8-BitRyan, was recognized as the employee of the month for December. 8-BitRyan is a popular Let’s Play YouTuber who has been on the platform since 2013. He is well-known for his gameplay of horror video games, particularly the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise. Additionally, he has a Youtooz figure that features characters from the game and was given exclusive access to the Ultimate Custom Night demo for the Steam trailer. On his joint channel 8-BitGaming, he also played Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted early with Bazamalam. Moreover, he received early access to Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Bazamalam

In the Five Nights at Freddy’s film, Bazamalam was recognized as the Employee of the Month for March. Bazamalam is a Let’s Play YouTuber who has been on the platform since 2013. He is famous for playing horror video games, particularly the Five Nights at Freddy’s series. He got early access to Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted and played it with 8-BitRyan on their channel, 8-BitGaming. He also received early access to Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

CoryxKenshin

In the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s film, CoryxKenshin takes on the role of a taxi driver, as shown in the second trailer where he is seen driving Golden Freddy and Abby Schmidt. Cory DeVante Williams, also known as CoryxKenshin, is a YouTuber who has been active on the platform since 2009. He is most recognized for his Let’s Play videos of horror games, including the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise. CoryxKenshin has also been featured in Youtooz figures and pins that depict characters from Five Nights at Freddy’s. He has been granted early access to demos for various Five Nights at Freddy’s games, including an exclusive demo for Ultimate Custom Night that was featured in the Steam trailer.

Dawko

Lewis K. Dawkins, also known as Dawko, has been recognized as July’s employee of the month in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. Dawko is a British gamer who started his YouTube channel in 2014, where he played Five Nights at Freddy’s and other non-FNaF video games. He has interviewed several prominent figures in the FNaF community, including Scott Cawthon, official voice actors, Steel Wool Studios employees, and the CEO of Illumix. Dawko has been credited for his unique appreciation for Freddy in Space 2 and has appeared as a secret boss in the game. He has also been involved in developing official FNaF plush toys at Hex Store and using FNaF characters in Makeship plushies and Youtooz figures.

Dawko has received early access to merchandise for review and has even appeared as one of the antagonists in Youtooz Presents: Five Nights at Freddy’s. He has also helped proofread the Five Nights at Freddy’s Character Encyclopedia and provided suggestions. As a guest, Dawko has had the opportunity to go behind the scenes on the set of the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s film. Additionally, he has received early access to exclusive demos, including Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, 4, Ultimate Custom Night, Help Wanted, and Security Breach.

FusionZGamer

Brendan, also known as FusionZGamer, has been recognized as the employee of the month for June in the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. He started his journey on YouTube back in 2011 as a Let’s Play YouTuber. FusionZGamer is widely known for his gameplay of the Five Nights at Freddy’s series, and he also enjoys playing other video games. He has been honored with using Five Nights at Freddy’s characters in Youtooz figures. He has gained early access to exclusive demos for Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, 4, Ultimate Custom Night, Help Wanted, and Security Breach, some of which were hours before the official release.

Razzbowski

Rhys Williams, also known as Razzbowski, has been recognized as January’s employee of the month in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. Razzbowski is a Let’s Play YouTuber who has been active on the platform since 2012. He is widely known for his gameplay of the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise and various other non-FNaF video games. Some of the characters from the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise have also turned into Youtooz figures. Razzbowski has also been granted early access to demos for Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, 4, and Ultimate Custom Night, as well as the game Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted.

Is Markiplier in the Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie?

The trailer showed cameos of six of the most popular YouTubers, but it was still missing a few that fans of the game and streamers would love to see make an appearance. The most notable YouTuber who seems to be missing from the lineup is Markiplier. Mark Edward Fischbach, also known as Markiplier, is a famous Let’s Play content creator who joined YouTube in 2012. He is recognized for his frequent playthroughs of horror video games, including all Five Nights at Freddy’s games except for FNaF World and Fury’s Rage.

It’s unclear why he wasn’t featured in the trailer or if he’ll be involved with the film going forward. This is particularly surprising given his history with the FNAF games and his dedicated fanbase. Many fans, myself included, believe it would be a mistake to leave him out and are hoping for some clarification from Universal Pictures and Jason Blum. We’ll keep an eye on this story and update it with any new information about Markiplier.

- This article was updated on June 30th, 2023