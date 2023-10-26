Does the FNAF Movie Have a Post-Credit Scene?

Image: Universal Pictures

Thanks to a certain superhero studio, post-credit scenes have become commonplace in modern blockbusters, rewarding dedicated fans with teases or delivering a little bit of comedic relief after the credits roll.

In this article, we answer whether or not the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) movie features any post-credit scenes.

Does Five Nights at Freddy’s Feature a Post-Credit Scene? [No Spoilers]

Five Nights at Freddy’s has one short mid-credit scene you don’t need to wait long to see. There is no post-credit scene in the FNAF movie, though the last few seconds of the credits do contain a secret message.

If you’re like me and search for whether or not a movie has a post-credit scene while the ads are rolling, enjoy the movie! If the credits are currently rolling (or you’re just curious), let’s discuss what we saw.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Mid-Credit Scene, Explained

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Five Nights at Freddy’s’ mid-credit scene features CoryxKenshin’s character taking a snooze in his taxi, only to be startled by a figurine of Balloon Boy in the passenger seat when he wakes up. Even at a fraction of his size in the game, I totally get it. That dude is creepy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Scott Cawthon, Universal Pictures

Balloon Boy is a character from Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 that becomes a running joke in the movie, with Mike leaping out of his skin whenever he spots him. The sole purpose for Corey’s mid-credit scene is for a final laugh, but the hidden post-credit message is where things get interesting.

What Does Five Nights at Freddy’s Post-Credit Hidden Message Mean? “COME FIND ME”

Toward the end of Five Nights at Freddy’s credits, you can hear a robotic voice spell out a cryptic message: “COME FIND ME.” This voice is from the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 SAVETHEM minigame, which spells out “S-A-V-E T-H-E-M” while the player controls Freddy Fazbear during the second Missing Children Incident.

“Come find me” may be referring to Garrett, who never makes an appearance as a ghost or animatronic, unlike the rest of Afton’s victims in the movie. With plenty of loose ends to tie up, as well as Matthew Lillard‘s three-movie deal, it’s likely we’ll see a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel inspired by the second game in the future. Hopefully, Markiplier can make it to the filming this time.

- This article was updated on October 26th, 2023