Five Nights at Freddy’s Live-Action Movie: Full Cast Explained

It seems that Blumhouse Productions isn’t messing around with the production of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, especially with the talented crew of individuals bringing beloved characters to life on the big screen. Alongside some help from The Jim Henson Company to help bring the animatronics to life, there seems to be quite the cast growing for this film.

With a fan favorite Scooby-Doo/Scream actor joining the cast, Josh Hutcherson is also making his return to the big screen in this adaptation of the loved horror franchise. But, who else is coming to this party, and when can we expect to see more cast members revealed?

All Confirmed Cast Members For The Five Nights At Freddy’s Movie So Far

Alongside Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson finally getting their confirmed roles, it seems that we have a few actresses that are going to steal the spotlight from these two. So far, we have a total of four confirmed actors and actresses in this title, and their roles are as follows:

Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt

Matthew Lillard as William Afton

Mary Stuart Masterson as Female Villian

Piper Rubio as Abby

As the film is confirmed to start production in February 2023, we can only expect to see more information slowly trickle down the pipeline. It’s exciting to see this film finally enter production, as it has been officially in the works for almost 7 years, with the first attempt starting back in 2015.

Fans of the franchise won’t need to wait long before they start hearing more information about this film, as it seems that Blumhouse Productions are starting to promote the film rather heavily. With some tremendous star power already backing this film, it will be intriguing to see who else may be joining shortly.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022