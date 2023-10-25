Five Nights at Freddy’s Parents & Age Rating Guide: Is FNAF Appropriate for Children?

Image: Universal Pictures

It’s no secret that Five Nights at Freddy’s is enormously popular among children and teenagers worldwide.

As a horror movie, it can be tricky to know whether this live-action adaptation of the hit game series is suitable for younger audiences. To help you decide if the movie is appropriate for your little fFazbear, we’ve sat down and survived Five Nights at Freddy’s to bring you a comprehensive parents and age rating guide.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) Age Rating Guide

Five Nights at Freddy has an MPAA PG-13 rating in the United States for featuring “strong violent content, bloody images, and language.” In an interview with Inverse, director Emma Tammi explained that she didn’t want to exclude FNAF’s countless young fans and had the creative team lean into “shadows[,] silhouettes, and sound design” rather than gory imagery.

Here are ratings for countries showing Five Nights at Freddy’s:

United States: PG-13

PG-13 United Kingdom: 15

15 Australia: M

M Canada : 14A (Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario) 13+ (Quebec)

: 14A (Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario) 13+ (Quebec) Finland : K-16

: K-16 Germany : 16

: 16 Ireland : 15A

: 15A Italy : VM14

: VM14 Kuwait: T13+

T13+ Netherlands: 16

16 New Zealand : M

: M Norway : 15

: 15 Singapore: PG13

PG13 South Africa: 16

16 Switzerland : 14

: 14 United Arab Emirates: PG-15

PG-15 Vietnam: C13

Does the Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Have Violence or Gore?

As far as horror movies go, Five Nights at Freddy’s is relatively tame when it comes to violence. Deaths and injuries typically happen off-screen or through shadows cast on the wall, and there are no depictions of explicit gore other than mildly bloody corpses shown for a few seconds.

Characters receive multiple cuts and stab wounds, though there’s no prolonged or excessive bleeding. The most graphic scene depicts a swift beheading, shown briefly through a shadow on the wall. FNAF’s violent depictions are more explicit than the games but less so than typical horror flicks.

Is the Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Scary for Children?

Much like the game, Five Nights at Freddy’s horror is predominantly carried out through the expectations of being jumpscared. I felt myself tense through certain parts of the movie, though the handful of jumpscares were surprisingly light and predictable.

There are several intense scenes, such as the opening sequence, which depicts a terrified security guard fleeing from an off-screen threat before being mauled by an animatronic cupcake (yes, really). At one point, a child is grabbed and almost stuffed into a dangerous device, though they aren’t harmed.

The trailer below sets an excellent example of how FNAF handles its scares. Kids 12 and over should have no issue with this movie, though younger children will likely struggle with the movie’s more harsh scenes. If your child is particularly sensitive but insistent on watching, skipping the scene where the vandals infiltrate Freddy’s will cut the majority of frightening moments and deaths.

Does Five Nights at Freddy’s Have Profanity?

Other than a single (hilarious) use of the word “asshole,” there is no profanity in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. Characters even go as far as using words like “heck” to stick to the PG-13 rating.

Does Five Nights at Freddy’s Have Sex and Nudity?

There is no sex, nudity, or sexual references in Five Nights at Freddy’s. Thankfully.

Does Five Nights at Freddy’s Have Alcohol, Drugs, or Smoking?

One character mentions their aunt smells like cigarettes, but no alcohol, smoking, or illegal drugs are ever shown. Mike, the protagonist, takes prescription sleeping pills, which are a vital plot device throughout.





