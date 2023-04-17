Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Are you looking for the ultimate Evil Dead Rise age rating and parents guide so you can decide if you or your family should see the latest installment in the iconic horror franchise? Evil Dead Rise is rated R for intense, bloody horror violence, gore, and some language. In addition, Bruce Campbell has said Evil Dead Rise is the scariest film of the series, which means Evil Dead Rise earns its R rating.

A R-rated film is unsuitable for minors. In this case, content is not suitable for those under 17 years of age. Those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult (at least 18 years old). To put this rating into perspective, an R rating is equivalent to the TV-MA rating by the TV Parental Guidelines and an M rating by the video game rating body, ESRB.

Evil Dead Rise Age Rating Guide

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Here are ratings for every country showing Evil Dead Rise:

Argentina: 16

Australia: R18+

Belgium: 16

Brazil: 18

Bulgaria: D

Canada: 18A (Alberta)

Denmark:15

Finland: K-16

France: 16

Germany: 18

Hungary: 18

Indonesia: 17+

Ireland: 18

Italy: VM14

Mexico: C

Netherlands: 16

New Zealand: R16

Norway: 18

Phillippines: R-18

Portugal: M/18

Russia: 18+

Saudi Arabia: R18

Singapore: R21

South Korea: 18

Spain: 18

Sweden: 15

United Kingdom: 18

United States: R

United Arab Emirate: 18+

Does Evil Dead Rise Have Sex and Nudity?

There are no sexual references or nudity shown in Evil Dead Rise. You will see a few onscreen hugs, but that is it.

Does Evil Dead Rise Have Violence and Gore?

Yes, Evil Dead Rise has Severe violence and gore. You will see characters being stabbed, slashed, scalped, and bitten by those possessed with demonic forces.

Does Evil Dead Rise Have Profanity?

You will hear curse words like slut, shit, ass, bitch, screw, and hell in Evil Dead Rise.

Does Evil Dead Rise Have Alcohol, Drugs, and Smoking?

No alcohol, drugs, or smoking is seen in Evil Dead Rising.

Does Evil Dead Rise Have Frightening and Intense Scenes?

Viewer discretion is most definitely advised. There is a supernatural threat that terrorizes children throughout the film. Some of the most intense scenes in the film are a demon eating the side of a man’s facing and sucking out his eyeball, a child catching fire and dying (very graphic), and a character getting their throat slit.

- This article was updated on April 17th, 2023