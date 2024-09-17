Image Credit: Bethesda
Ewan McGregor Would Jump At Being Kenobi Again

Will fans get more of Obi-Wan?
Jorge Aguilar
Published: Sep 17, 2024 08:37 am

Ewan McGregor, the actor behind the iconic Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, has recently reiterated his desire for a second season of the Disney+ series. McGregor believes there are more narratives to explore in the character’s journey, bridging the gap between the events of the Kenobi series and A New Hope. He loves channeling the essence of Alec Guinness’s portrayal, even after 25 years of playing the role.

Warning: Slight Spoilers for Kenobi!

In a heartwarming ceremony, McGregor was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by Hayden Christensen, who famously played Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Christensen praised McGregor’s talent and impact, reflecting on their enduring friendship that began on the set of Star Wars Episode 2: Attack of the Clones. He praised McGregor’s embodiment of Obi-Wan, describing it as magical and inspiring.

The Kenobi series, set during the reign of the Galactic Empire, follows the former Jedi Master on a crucial mission. He must confront former allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire. While the series provided closure to certain storylines, McGregor told Variety he saw the potential for further exploration within the established timeline. Some believe the series effectively concluded Obi-Wan’s arc, while others are eager to see more of his adventures before his fateful encounter with Luke Skywalker.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have not yet officially announced a second season of Kenobi. It doesn’t look good that McGregor hasn’t confirmed that he’s been called for the role, either. However, McGregor’s enthusiasm and the positive reception of the first season suggest the possibility of further development. Either way, we will likely hear more about the series as time passes. If Disney won’t pursue Kenobi any further, that is pretty big news on its own. However, since the show is a success in terms of cost versus view time, we likely have not seen the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

