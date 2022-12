Are you wondering when the Fabricant 100 Chapter 4 release date is? We don’t blame you because the hit new manga series has been a creepy but fun read. After all, it mixes Shonen action with gothic horror elements, which hits on so many levels. So far, we’ve seen some funny interactions between Ashibi and Fabricant 100. Unfortunately, chapter 3 also left out on a cliffhanger, leaving us wondering about Ashibi’s fate. Here is everything you need to know about the Fabricant 100 chapter 4 release date and where to read it, so you don’t miss out on the action.

Fabricant 100 Chapter 4 Release Date

Fabricant 100 Chapter 4 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, December 25, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Tuesday, December 25 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Tuesday, December 25 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Tuesday, December 25 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 25 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Tuesday, December 25 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, December 25 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, December 25 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, December 25 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, December 25 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, December 25 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, December 25 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, December 26 (Japan)

Where Can I Read Fabricant 100 Chapter 4?

You can read Fabricant 100 chapter 4 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases if you need to catch up on previous chapters before chapter 4 releases. Remember, though. Viz Media only provides free access to the three latest chapters, so you must subscribe if you need to go further in the series. This is okay because we are only at chapter 3 of the new manga series so you can stay caught up forever at no cost.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022