Forever 21 Shuts Down All U.S. Locations Following Second Bankruptcy Filing

Forever 21 Announces U.S. Store Closures as It Files for Bankruptcy Again

In a major development for the fast fashion industry, Forever 21 has revealed plans to shut down its stores across the United States as the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time. The announcement was made on February 19, and the process of closing stores is scheduled to begin on May 27 and conclude by June 10.

The company, which operates in the U.S. under the name OpCO, LLC., pointed to “rising costs” and intense competition from other leading fast fashion brands as key reasons for this decision. In a public statement, Chief Financial Officer Brad Sell addressed the challenges the company is facing, saying, “While we have evaluated all options to best position the Company for the future, we have been unable to find a sustainable path forward.” He also stressed that the company is committed to minimizing the effects of this transition on employees, customers, and vendors.

According to court documents reviewed by People, the bankruptcy filing will especially impact Forever 21’s flagship stores located at 435 Seventh Avenue and 1540 Broadway in New York City. The retailer is currently in the process of closing its operations while searching for potential buyers for the brand. This marks the second time Forever 21 has filed for bankruptcy; the first occurred in September 2019, which led to a significant reduction in the number of its physical stores.

Forever 21 was founded in 1984 by South Korean immigrants Do Won Chang and Jin Sook Chang. It became a go-to destination for teenage and young adult fashion in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, the brand has struggled to maintain its relevance in today’s competitive retail market, where consumers are increasingly shopping online. In response to these challenges, sources have indicated that Forever 21 is moving toward a digital-first business model, focusing on around 100 of its best-performing stores as part of this new strategy.

Industry experts have shared that the company’s future operations will rely heavily on online sales to compete with fast-growing brands like Temu and Shein. This suggests that Forever 21’s U.S. business is undergoing a significant transformation. “Forever 21’s U.S. business is said to be shifting toward a digital-first model, supported by a streamlined retail footprint,” an insider commented.

The rapid decline of Forever 21 serves as a warning in the fast fashion industry, highlighting the importance of adaptability in a constantly changing market. As the brand considers its next steps, its latest bankruptcy filing raises important questions about the future of retail in a world increasingly dominated by online shopping.

For loyal customers and fans of the brand, these closures represent the end of an era. As Forever 21 moves away from physical stores in the U.S., many are left wondering whether this shift is more than just a business decision—it may also mark a significant cultural moment in the story of fast fashion.

