Gisele Bündchen shared a Father’s Day tribute to husband Joaquim Valente and her own father, without mentioning ex Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen celebrated Father’s Day this year by honoring her husband, Joaquim Valente, and her own father, Valdir Bündchen, while leaving out any mention of her ex-husband, Tom Brady. The supermodel shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on June 21, 2026, marking the day with a series of photos and a sincere message for the men in her life.

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The post focused mainly on her current life with Valente. Bündchen wrote on Instagram on Sunday, “Happy Father’s Day @joaquimvalente!” She went on to praise his character and his role in their family, saying, “Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency.” She added, “You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much.”

Bündchen, 45, shared a set of photos showing close moments between the jiu-jitsu trainer and her children. The pictures showed Valente, 38, spending time with the couple’s son, who was born in January 2025. Other photos showed his relationship with her children from her previous marriage to Brady. In one photo, her 13-year-old daughter, Vivian, is seen hugging Valente, and another shows him standing back-to-back with 13-year-old Benjamin to compare their heights.

Brady shared his own family tribute earlier this year

Besides her husband, Bündchen also made sure to honor her own father, reports Page Six. She thanked Valdir Bündchen for his “unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life.” She ended the post by wishing a happy holiday to all fathers.

This tribute follows a different message that Brady shared earlier this year. In May, the 48-year-old posted his own tribute to the mothers in his life. He shared a photo of Bündchen with her children, along with a picture of Bridget Moynahan and their son, Jack, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers in this world… ❤️❤️❤️.”

Even though Brady included Bündchen in his Mother’s Day post, he was not mentioned in her Father’s Day tribute. Brady has also drawn attention recently for getting close with a Hollywood titan’s ex-wife following his own split.

Gisele Bündchen honored her husband Joaquim Valente as well as her own dad Valdir Bündchen for Father’s Day while leaving ex-husband Tom Brady out of the tribute. https://t.co/avxufOTgEZ pic.twitter.com/KlGNBfUBcL — E! News (@enews) June 21, 2026

The relationship between Bündchen and Valente has moved quickly since it began. The pair started dating in 2022, and by December 2025, reports said they had secretly married the month before. Bündchen and Brady were married from 2009 to 2022 and share two children.

Bündchen and Brady have largely kept their post-divorce lives separate in public, with each sharing their own family moments on social media rather than joint appearances or statements. Brady himself has also been reconsidering his broadcast booth future after a realization tied to flag football.

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