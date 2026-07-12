Mick Jagger says ‘nobody wants to hear a whole song about politics,’ then took a clear shot at Bruce Springsteen’s anti-Trump shows

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger made clear during a New York Times interview that he sees his concert performances as an escape for fans rather than a platform for political commentary. Speaking with host David Marchese, Jagger said his primary goal is to make sure the people who come to see him have the best time they possibly can.

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According to Jagger, he wants audiences to have a window of time, two hours or more, to forget about their problems, their mortgages, and the various issues facing the world. When Marchese asked about his relationship with his audience, Jagger was direct about not wanting to lecture his listeners.

He said he isn’t opposed to including a quick line about politics in his music, but believes there is a limit to how much of that belongs in a song. He put it plainly: “Nobody wants to hear a whole song about politics.”

Bruce Springsteen’s politically charged tour became a backdrop to Jagger’s remarks

This position stands in contrast to the approach Bruce Springsteen has taken in recent months. Springsteen has used his stage time to openly criticize President Donald Trump during his current tour.

During his tour opening in April, Springsteen delivered a lengthy speech in which he claimed, “This White House is destroying the American idea and our reputation around the world. To many, we are no longer looked upon as an often imperfect but strong defender of democracy standing for the global good. We are no longer the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

At a show in Washington, D.C., in May, Springsteen went further, labeling the President a racist and calling him treasonous. His political engagement extended beyond the stage as well, when he released a song targeting the administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota. In that track, he referred to the actions of the administration as being carried out by federal thugs.

President Trump responded to the criticism on social media, where he mocked Springsteen, comparing him to a dried-up prune and calling on his supporters to boycott the tour. The exchange put Springsteen’s decision to use his concerts as a political platform firmly in the public spotlight.

Jagger’s comments, while not naming Springsteen directly, reflect a notably different philosophy about what a live show should be. He made clear that in his view, a concert should serve as a break from the grind of daily life rather than a space for heavy political messaging.

The Rolling Stones have long been one of the biggest live acts in the world, and Jagger’s remarks suggest he intends to keep it that way by keeping the focus on the music and the collective experience of the crowd rather than the political climate outside the venue doors.

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