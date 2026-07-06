Bruce Springsteen doubles down on standing up to Trump: ‘I believe in critical patriotism’

In his recent PBS special, Bruce Springsteen: Finding America in Song, the musician broke down his perspective on what it means to be a patriot in the current climate, Variety reported. It’s a concept he calls critical patriotism. According to Springsteen, being a true patriot is all about coming face-to-face with America’s flaws and encouraging the government and your fellow citizens to do better.

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He explained his stance by saying, “I believe in critical patriotism. I believe that’s the definition of a patriot, you know, that you love your country so much that you are willing to look at it clearly, recognize its faults, encourage it to be a better place, and believe that you carry in your heart the country that is waiting.”

Springsteen has certainly been living that philosophy throughout his recent Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour with the E Street Band. This tour, which wrapped up recently, was a deeply political endeavor that saw The Boss using his platform to voice strong opposition to the current administration.

Bruce Springsteen has never been one to shy away from sharing his political views

On the opening night in Minneapolis, he made it clear that he intended to illuminate where he feels the president and his administration are leading the country astray. While the concert was a massive three-hour, 27-song set, he interspersed four pointed topical speeches throughout the performance.

During the tour opener in late March, Springsteen took aim at both President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Regarding Bondi, he said, “She prosecutes our president’s perceived enemies, covers up for his misdeeds and protects his powerful friends.” He didn’t stop there, either. He turned his attention to the President, stating, “You want to talk about snowflakes? We have a president who can’t handle the truth.”

These remarks were part of a much larger critique he delivered mid-show. He spoke at length about his concerns regarding the current political climate, mentioning everything from the detention of immigrants to the abandonment of NATO and the dismantling of USAID. He argued that the White House is destroying the American idea and damaging the country’s reputation globally.

He urged his audience to hold onto values like honesty, honor, and decency, telling them, “So many of our elected leaders have failed us that this American tragedy can only be stopped by the American people. So join us and let’s fight for the America that we love.”

President Trump recently took to Truth Social to fire back at the singer, calling for a MAGA boycott against his music and concerts. The President wrote, “Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS.” He continued, “The guy is a total loser who spews hate against a President who won a Landslide Election, including the popular vote, all Seven Swing States, and 86% of the Counties across America.”

This exchange is just the latest in a long-standing war of words. Last year, the President referred to Springsteen as “highly overrated,” and labeled him “not a talented guy – just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.” Despite the intensity of these attacks, Springsteen seems completely unfazed. In an interview before the tour kicked off, he told the Minnesota Star-Tribune that he was prepared for the backlash. He noted that his job is simple, saying, “I do what I want to do, I say what I want to say, and then people get to say what they want to say about it.”

The tour also served as a way for Springsteen to process the tragedy surrounding the deaths of Twin Cities activists Renee Good and Alex Pretti. He referenced Good’s death in his anti-ICE protest song, Streets of Minneapolis, which he released on January 28. During the show, he spoke about the importance of finding a way to take aggressive, peaceful action to defend American ideals. He encouraged his fans to go out and get in some good trouble, a phrase famously used by John Lewis.

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