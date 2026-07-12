Katy Perry dropped a new music video, but it’s her boyfriend Justin Trudeau jumping around in the background that has conservatives talking

Katy Perry released a teaser for her new single, Watch It Burn, on TikTok, and it quickly drew attention, not just for the music but for who was dancing in the background. Her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared in the clip jumping back and forth alongside other background dancers. Trudeau, who is 54 years old, left office in early 2025 after a notable drop in public approval over cost of living concerns.

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According to Mediaite, Perry posted the footage with the caption, “Ancient texts say that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck.” The teaser carries a lighthearted tone, though the full music video leans into darker themes. The clip shows Trudeau hopping around with a group of background performers.

The reaction from conservative commentators came quickly. Griff Jenkins, host of Fox & Friends Weekend, addressed the clip on his show the same day. “What are you doing, bro?” Jenkins said on air. “Literally, a 54-year-old grown man dancing in his girlfriend – Katy Perry, remember, he divorced his wife after leaving the prime minister’s office. I don’t know what you say about this other than, that is weird!” Jenkins called it the video of the week.

During the same Fox & Friends Weekend segment, co-host Rachel Campos Duffy made a reference to an unfounded conspiracy theory about Trudeau’s parentage. She quipped, “It was not on my bingo card for Fidel Castro’s grandson.” The claim that Trudeau is the biological son of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has never been supported by evidence.

Let’s check in on Justin Trudeau….



54 years old btw… pic.twitter.com/xgIajcW6Q0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 10, 2026

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong also weighed in on social media. “Katy Perry is 41 years old. She’s dressed like a child while Justin Trudeau jumps around with her like a child with ADHD,” he wrote. The response across conservative platforms was broadly critical of Trudeau’s move from Canadian politics to appearing in a pop star’s promotional content.

Now that he’s done destroying Canada, Trudeau is a background dancer for Katy Perry. pic.twitter.com/LdvRZtQ2Fl — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 10, 2026

An influencer known as Lord Bebo, who counts former MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene among their followers, described the appearance as “a weird career after being the PM of Canada.” They added, “I have to admit, he is much better qualified for this job and also better at it.”

Katy Perry is 41 years old. She's dressed like a child while Justin Trudeau jumps around with her like a child with ADHD. pic.twitter.com/pTBB4FAYeN — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) July 10, 2026

Conservative outlet The Daily Wire also commented on the clip, writing, “Now that he’s done destroying Canada, Trudeau is a background dancer for Katy Perry.”

Author Dr. Jebra Faushay expressed strong disapproval of the video’s overall look and tone, writing, “Katy Perry is dressed like a giant toddler while Justin Trudeau bops around like a r—–d. Pure cringe.” Similar political figures have also appeared in music videos, like a recent AI-generated clip featuring a former U.S. president.

The teaser sparked a wide reaction from conservative commentators and online figures, with much of the criticism focused on the image of a former head of state appearing in a TikTok dance clip. Trudeau stepped down as Canada’s Prime Minister in early 2025 and has since begun a public relationship with Perry.

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