‘I have love in my life now’: Katy Perry says Justin Trudeau has ‘transformed’ her after staging a fake call gag mocking past relationships

During her show at the O Son do Camino music festival in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, Katy Perry turned part of her performance into a playful jab at her exes. While singing her hit song Never Really Over, the 41-year-old pulled out a giant fake iPhone and acted out a series of phone calls that made it very clear who she was talking about.

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In the bit, as reported by The Daily Mail, she pretended to reject calls from several former boyfriends. The first call came from Diplo, the DJ she briefly dated in 2014. She quickly hit the decline button on the prop phone while dancing along to the music.

After that, she sent calls from “JM,” standing for John Mayer, and “OB,” standing for Orlando Bloom, straight to voicemail. It was a bold and cheeky way to bring up her dating history, and it matched well with the song’s lyrics about finally letting go of someone from the past.

Perry opens up about moving on from her split with Orlando Bloom

The mood of the bit changed completely when the last call showed up on the screen from “JPJT,” which stood for Justin Pierre Justin Trudeau. Instead of declining the call, Perry kept pressing the accept button over and over.

This moment on stage came not long after Perry spoke openly about her current relationship with the former Canadian prime minister. The two started dating in July 2025, and Perry has talked often about how much he has changed the way she sees life.

Katy Perry makes not-so-subtle dig at exes Orlando Bloom and John Mayer at music festival https://t.co/V09CqyJxVB pic.twitter.com/IIH4hu1qHX — New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2026

During a recent appearance on the Unfamous podcast, Perry talked about finding love again after her well-known breakup with Bloom, with whom she shares her five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. She told listeners, “I have love in my life now. That’s transformed me.” She also talked about how powerful love can be, saying that even though it might sound like a cliche, it is something that turns out to be true. Perry has previously said she didn’t expect to fall for someone so soon after her split from Bloom.

Perry admitted that splitting up with Bloom was a hard experience for her, but she has worked hard to deal with the pain. She explained that she didn’t want to see herself as a victim after the breakup. Instead, she chose to face her feelings directly. As she put it, “Let’s just feel this f—ing pain, let’s feel this anger and let’s move on. Let’s learn from it also. Let’s get some feedback from it.”

For Perry, moving forward has meant setting better boundaries and treating herself with more respect. She said she has been working on letting go of old patterns and ways of thinking she picked up in the past. This new period in her life seems to be giving her a clearer sense of who she is. Her feelings for the former politician were easy to see during a romantic picnic date in Santa Barbara on June 13, where the couple was seen kissing and cuddling.

Perry and Trudeau have also appeared together at official events, including one where a former prime minister shared his views on the couple. Perry has been turning parts of her personal life into material for her performances, whether she is singing in front of thousands of fans or talking about her personal growth on a podcast.

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