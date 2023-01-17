Gundam The Witch From Mercury Season 2: Release Date and Plot

Mobile Suit Gundam, or Gundam for short, is one of the longest and most popular anime franchises. The newest installment in the mecha series, The Witch From Mercury, rose to popularity and left us speechless with its last episode. Here you can find out everything we know about season 2.

Gundam The Witch From Mercury Season 2 Release Date

The second season will come sooner than expected. Like Demon Slayer, Dr. Stone, and Magus’ Bride, The Witch from Mercury will continue in Spring 2023. It will air every Sunday in April at 17:00 (JST). We haven’t received other information like trailers or confirmation if it’s the last season, but we can expect to know more very soon. It will probably also have 12 episodes, thus ending in May 2023.

If you haven’t seen it yet, please check out The Witch from Mercury. It’s perfect as your first Gundam show, and you can watch the prologue and the first three episodes for free on the official Gundam Youtube channel. The show is also available on Crunchyroll.

Gundam The Witch From Mercury Season 2 Expected Plot

The anime is one the most wholesome from Fall 2022, but it always had dark undertones. Episode 12 took that to the extreme and got a glimpse of the horrors of the Gundam curse. Even with the underlying thread of political discussion throughout the season, fans didn’t expect such a gruesome finale. The second season will feel heavier, and the combats will be more violent and darker.

The story will start at the school but change its setting soon (probably to earth). Miorine, now terrified of Suletta, will avoid her but also try to find out more about Prospera, who has a tight grasp on the protagonist. Miorine and Suletta will only become close again after Mio learns more about Prospera and her secrets, thus freeing Suletta. But in the meantime, Elan definitely will attempt something and complicate things.

The trauma of killing his father is going to haunt Guel for a good part of the season. Other than that, his future is really uncertain. It would definitely be nice if he was welcomed by the Earth House and bounded more with them and Suletta, but given the darker tone of the season and the many different things that part of the cast will deal with, that might be hard. They will need to deal with Nika’s role as a double agent, which will make us dive deeper into the Earth storyline.

With Shaddiq’s plan to break/take over Benerit Group, we will learn more about Secelia Dote and Rouji Chante, two characters belonging to Burion House, who disappeared into the background. We don’t know almost anything about them, so they might be part of a plot still not thoroughly explored.

Many other predictions can be made, and The Witch From Mercury can easily be extended to more than two seasons. April will hold a lot of answers and surprises. We can be sure that Spring will be one of the best seasons for anime in 2023.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023