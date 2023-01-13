The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

The Ancient Magus’ Bride is one of the best anime released in 2017, and it follows Chise Hatori, a girl rejected by everyone in her life, meeting Elias, a magus who gives her the chance to become his apprentice. Due to its high popularity, we’re sure a lot of people are happy to know it got a second season. Here, we will tell you about the plot, trailer, release date, and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Release Date

The anime had previously received only a confirmation for 2023, but it’s now set to release on April 2 at 10:00 p.m. JST, in the Spring season with Demon Slayer, Dr. Stone: New World, Hell’s Paradise, and many other anticipated series.

Winter 2023 anime has already started airing, and we made a guide recommending some of the anime you should check out before the next season starts.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Trailer and Plot

Following the development of the first season, Chise has finally accepted herself and Elias’ ways, even though she isn’t completely used to them yet. But, even so, it seems the second season will keep on being a little tragic and probably make us cry. Promoted as a story about having to save yourself first to save another, we will see Chise receiving an invitation from College, a secret society for mages, and interacting with the troubled students there.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Cast

In the second season, we will see the returning cast and new members, who will interpret the student mages attending the College.

Atsumi Tanezaki as Chise Hatori

Ryota Takeuchi as Elias Ainsworth

Kouki Uchiyama as Ruth

Aya Endo as Silky

Satoshi Hino as Mikhail Renfred

Mutsumi Tamura as Alice

Minami Tsuda as Lucy Webster

Maki Kawase as Philomela Sergeant

Seiichiro Yamashita as Rian Scrimgeour

Daiki Kobayashi as Zoe Ivy

Reina Ueda as Veronica Rickenbacker

Kotaro Nishiyama as Isaac Farrar

The anime’s production changed, and now it’s being produced by Studio Kafka. It made a 2021 OVA for the series called The Ancient Magus’ Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm.

You can already watch the first season for free on Crunchyroll.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023