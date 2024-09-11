HBO Harry Potter Officially Casting Hermoine, Ron, and Harry

HBO has officially launched an open casting call for its highly anticipated Harry Potter series adaptation. The production is seeking young actors residing in the UK or Ireland who are between the ages of 9-11 as of April 2025 to portray iconic characters from J.K. Rowling’s beloved wizarding world.

Aspiring actors are invited to submit self-taped auditions on the official Talent website. The first video should feature the child performing a short poem or story of their choice, unrelated to the Harry Potter universe, in their natural accent. The second video should be a brief introduction, including their date of birth, height, location, and a description of a close family member, friend, or pet.

Warner Bros

The casting is for Ron Weasley, Hermoine Granger, and Harry Potter. The production made sure to clarify it is committed to diverse and inclusive casting, encouraging submissions from all qualified performers regardless of ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other protected characteristic. The casting call’s deadline is October 31, 2024, offering ample time for interested parties to prepare and submit their auditions. Filming is scheduled to take place in the UK from 2025 to 2026.

The Harry Potter series has enjoyed immense popularity across various media, including books, films, theme parks, and merchandise. The HBO adaptation is set to be its own interpretation of the books, separate from the movies. The HBO series is expected to generate significant buzz and captivate audiences worldwide, further cementing the legacy of Harry Potter.

This open casting call is a unique opportunity for new actors to take on the roles of the Harry Potter trio. While the casting call specifies a focus on children aged 9-11, it remains to be seen which specific characters the production is currently seeking to fill. There may be more openings that will come later. Fans should keep an eye out for further announcements to see if they can be a part of the Harry Potter world.

