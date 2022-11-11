Just how many end credit scenes are in Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out now and it’s another fun MCU offering that approaches the same level of quality as the film’s predecessor, 2018’s Black Panther. This time, the stakes are raised for Wakanda as they enter a period of tension with the secret undersea realm of Talokan, and we see this conflict unfold throughout the film. But with such an intense plot, viewers might be wondering how this affects the greater MCU, and whether this spills over into any end credit scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever End Credit Scenes: Do You Need to Stay to the End?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only has one mid-credits scene so you won’t need to stay until the end of the credits beyond that. It’s a lengthy, emotional one that we touch upon, dealing with some loose ends for one of the film’s supporting characters. The scene runs several minutes, and instead of teasing future projects per se, it’s a loving tribute to the character T’Challa and the legacy left behind by portraying actor Chadwick Boseman.

Why You Don’t Have to Stay Past the Mid-Credits Scene

Wakanda Forever certainly teases more on the horizon for its Wakandan cast as well as Namor and the people of Talokan, but it is all covered before the credits roll. It’s an exciting time for fans of enormous, classic characters like Namor the Submariner who finally get to see him appear in a mainline MCU film. Other characters like Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, make an appearance in the film before her own upcoming Disney Plus series.

There’s plenty to be excited for, and the MCU appears to be able to more convincingly show that through their film instead of shoehorned in at the end, leaving room instead for a more thoughtful tribute to a beloved actor and his character.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022