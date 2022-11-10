Black Panther Wakanda Forever Mid-Credit/Post-Credit Scene Explained: Can You Keep a Secret?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a different approach to the usual MCU mid-credit/post-credit affair.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases this weekend and features an awesome return of the characters from 2018’s global smash hit Black Panther. The film acknowledges the devastating and tragic real-world loss of original Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who first portrayed T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War. While the film deals with a clash between Wakanda and the aquatic realm of Talokan, any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows there’s something juicy waiting in the mid and post-credit scenes, but for Wakanda Forever things are different. After the next paragraph, be warned of spoilers ahead.

How Many Mid-Credit and Post-Credits Scenes Are in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

There is just one mid-credit scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it is a substantial and tasteful one. The scene runs for over 2 minutes and focuses heavily on Shuri after the events of the film. In the scene, which starts out sad, gets hopeful near the end, with a character asking if it’s true whether Shuri can keep a secret.

Once the scene finishes and resumes credits, you are free to stay in the theater and enjoy the rest of the credits and the excellent accompanying soundtrack, but don’t worry about there being other scenes in the end. This is the second and final warning of spoilers if you haven’t already seen the film.

Can You Keep a Secret? If You Can, Here’s the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene

Shuri, grieving the loss of her brother, T’Challa, sits alone at the beach in Haiti after the initial credits finish rolling, having burned the clothes she wore to T’Challa’s funeral. She is soon joined by Nakia and a smiling boy revealed to be her son, Toussaint, kept a secret until this point. Toussaint’s joyful demeanor is a quick comfort to Shuri, who believes his name holds great history. But Toussaint confirms that Shuri can protect the secret that his name is actually prince T’Challa, son of King T’Challa, the final line of the film and an emotional sendoff of Boseman’s T’Challa character, honoring his legacy while moving forward.

The way I wasn’t prepared for this scene and that name drop. I been tellin y’all for years, that’s me!

PRINCE T’CHALLA 🤴🏿 #WakandaForever #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/y5iiTzkYOk — TOUSSAINT – Prince T’Challa (@2ceent) November 9, 2022 Some early viewers have already caught the film.

Prince T’Challa’s identity was kept a secret after he was born, protected by Nakia during the 6 years she lived away from Wakanda, to keep him away from the pressures associated with that name and lineage. With how the film addresses the loss of King T’Challa, there will likely be quite a few misty eyes in the audience this opening weekend.

Where Do We Go From Here After Wakanda Forever?

Namor has acknowledged Wakanda’s might, and empathizes with their Black Panther, seeing the nation’s potential as an asset to Talokan if or when the surface world turns on them. It was clear that Shuri acknowledged Namor and Talokan’s need for protecting the secrets of their home, while affirming her own identity separate from that of her family in sparing Namor, to end the war. But Namor lives, and is acknowledged to be almost as strong as the Hulk, and will surely play into future MCU endeavors.

Don’t forget, once you’ve watched the mid-credit scenes, to kindly pick up after yourselves at the theater and get your friends to check out the movie! Be sure to get ready for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Quantumania!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters worldwide on November 11, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022