How Many Laps is the Daytona 500?

Image: NASCAR

The Daytona 500 is one of the biggest events in the world of racing every year and is typically the biggest NASCAR event annually. It is often in heavy competition with the Indianapolis 500 for viewership among Americans, with last year’s event in Florida drawing in 8.9 million viewers. But for those looking to get into the event and understand just how much dedication NASCAR drivers have, it’s important to know the basics. This includes the question of how many laps are made by the drivers in the Daytona 500.

How Many Laps in the Daytona 500 Motor Race?

The Daytona 500 is 200 laps of the 2.5-mile track at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 500 in the race’s title represents a 500-mile marathon run around the track. While this alone is an impressive number, other motor races achieve similar numbers, including the Coca-Cola 600 held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, a whopping 600 miles.

When is the Daytona 500 2023 Race?

The Daytona 500 will take place on February 19, 2023, beginning at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM ET. Qualifying sessions for the event begin on February 15, 2023, at 5:15 PM PT / 8:15 PM ET.

What Broadcasters and Streaming Services Are Showing the Daytona 500?

Much like the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500 will be broadcast by FOX, with broadcast coverage starting at 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET, and the official race beginning at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM ET. Additionally, you can watch the broadcast on these streaming services thanks to their live TV offerings:

Hulu + Live TV

fuboTV

YouTube TV

FOX Sports App (mobile)

DAZN (for international viewers)

TSN (Canadian viewers)

So whoever you’re rooting for, be sure not to miss out on the viewing options, and we’ll see you on the track!

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023