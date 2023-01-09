Are you wondering how many seasons of American Horror Story Evan Peters is in? We don’t blame you because he absolutely owns the screen when he makes an appearance, regardless of the type of character he is playing (which is often creepy, but hey, he does it so well). Peters has been nominated for many Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards for his work on American Horror Story, which is well earned. So then, how many seasons is Peters in, and how many characters does he bring to life? Here is everything you need to know about how many seasons of American Horror Story Evan Peters is in.

How Many Seasons of American Horror Story is Evan Peters in?

Evan Peters is in 9 seasons of American Horror Story. He has portrayed 16 characters across 100 episodes in the American Horror Story franchise, which is the most out of any cast member. Here is a complete list of seasons and characters that Peters has starred in:

Murder House: Tate Langdon

Tate Langdon Asylum: Kit Walker

Kit Walker Coven: Kyle Spencer

Kyle Spencer Freak Show: Jimmy Darling

Jimmy Darling Hotel: James March

James March Roanoke: Edward Philippe Mott and Rory Monahan

Edward Philippe Mott and Rory Monahan Cult: Kai Anderson, Andy Warhol, Marshall Applewhite, David Koresh, Jim Jones, Jesus Christ, and Charles Manson

Kai Anderson, Andy Warhol, Marshall Applewhite, David Koresh, Jim Jones, Jesus Christ, and Charles Manson Apocalypse: Mr. Gallant, Jeff Pfister, Jame March, and Tate Langdon

Mr. Gallant, Jeff Pfister, Jame March, and Tate Langdon Double Feature – Red Tide: Austin Sommers

Peters has been in all American Horror Story seasons except for 1984 (2019) and NYC (2022). He hasn’t spoken to anyone regarding his return to the American Horror Story franchise, but we hope it is soon since his latest non-AHS project is over. Peters has most recently starred as Jeffrey Dahmer in the controversial Netflix original series by Ryan Murphy, titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

American Horror Story and American Horror Stories are available to stream on Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023