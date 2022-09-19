Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Release Date, Cast, and More

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a limited-run series from Netflix with ten episodes. Everyone’s favorite serial killer is back, but this time his story is told through the eyes of his victims. The show also discusses how societal issues enabled Jeffrey Dahmer to continue his infamous killing spree.

Ian Brennan (Glee) and Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story), who have previously collaborated on different TV series, co-created Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters, most known as Peter Maximoff aka Quicksilver in the X-Men series, stars as the titular character Jeffrey Dahmer. The show also features a solid supporting cast of Michael Learned (The Waltons) and Richard Jenkins (Step Brothers).

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story streams on Netflix on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. All ten episodes will be available to stream right away on this date, so prepare for a binge session! Since Netflix billed this as a limited-run series, we can expect this to be the only series season.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer

Nick A Fisher as Young Jeffrey Dahmer

Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer

Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer

Penelope Ann Miller as Joyce Dahmer

Khetphet Phagnasay as Southone Sinthasomphone

Brayden Maniago Somsack Sinthasomphone

Phet Mahathongdy as Somdy Sinthasomphone

Kieran Tamaondong as Kokonerak Sinthasomphone

Karen Malina White as Shirley Hughes

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is told from the perspective of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims and discusses how police almost apprehended him over ten times. The show discusses how Dahmer’s white privilege led to the free pass by the police and lenient sentencing by judges after being charged with petty crimes.

You will be shocked how long Jeffrey Dahmer could continue his killing spring because of the societal norms and era he lived. He should have been stopped way sooner and probably would not have become the most infamous serial killer in American history.

Jeffrey Dahmer is the titular monster in question. Still, this series discusses how those around him are just as responsible for his crimes because their apathy and incompetency enabled him. It also discusses how we need to learn and improve as a society.

