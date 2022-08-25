House of the Dragon premiered with its first episode this week, and fans of Game of Thrones are ecstatic to see the prequel focusing on the Targaryen family in the final days of their glory. The show features the same mature themes and gratuitous violence for which the previous HBO series was renowned and beloved, this time focusing its storytelling largely on one kingdom instead of spreading its narration across Westeros. The show puts George R.R. Martin’s ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ series lore on full display and intends to tell the story of House Targaryen’s fall from grace. But how long is the show planned to be, and How Many Seasons Will House of the Dragon Get? Read on to find out!

House of the Dragon is, according to the Hollywood Reporter’s interviews with the cast and showrunners, intended only for 3 or 4 seasons. The article goes on to say the team could reasonably pull a time-skip after the planned arc of the show’s civil war, chronicling other periods for the Targaryens, but for now, expectations shouldn’t be too high for the long run. This could become an opportunity to forge new paths once the main arc is complete, such as focusing on some truly fascinating stories of Westeros including the Mad King in HotD’s case.

House of the Dragon is currently focused on House Targaryen’s current woes as their leader, Viserys I, fails to produce a male heir, while his brother, Daemon, strives to secure his spot in the line of succession. Even just from the premiere, there’s already a strong sense of tension in the air, as the ruling party recognizes Daemon’s instability as a leader, and this will surely lead to some bloody conflict shortly. But for what it’s worth, if the showrunners want to learn from GoT, perhaps less is more in terms of keeping the story consistently strong, so 3 to 4 seasons might be perfectly reasonable.

House of the Dragon premiered on August 21, 2022, on HBO. You can stream the series on HBO Max.