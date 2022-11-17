How Strong is Namor in the MCU?

Namor is one of the oldest Marvel superheroes, originating from Timely Comics’ Marvel Comics #1, predating the publisher’s 2 rebrands into the Marvel we know and love today. Namor, aka the Sub-Mariner, is the first antihero to appear in comic books, and so when he made an appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans of the original Atlantean hothead knew he was more complex than a generic doomsday villain trope. But Namor and his abilities are merely teased in the trailers for the film, while the mystery of how strong he is in the MCU remains.

How Strong is Namor in Wakanda Forever?

Namor is described by M’Baku in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as strong as the Hulk, making him an extremely tough contender in the MCU. He also has the advantage of being an amphibious warrior, able to fight particularly well in the water, as well as on the surface so long as he remains exposed to water. His mutant abilities, particularly flight and ability to breathe underwater make for distinct advantages in his case.

In the film, Namor’s backstory, heritage, and even name are different, yet tastefully and excellently written, but his powers remain the same. While the Talokanian mutant K’uk’ulkan can’t contend with the might of Thanos in his prime, he could certainly put up a good fight against Kang. His honed abilities, particularly his strength and endurance, can partially be explained by him making the ocean depths his domain, which would crush every bone in a normal human’s body, meaning his everyday existence in this realm is a superhuman feat.

What Namor Means to the MCU Going Forward

Without spoiling the plot of Wakanda Forever, it’s sufficient to say that Namor’s mutant heritage makes viewers hopeful for an imminent MCU tie-in with their other famous mutants, the X-Men. This, along with the compelling reason for the secondary moniker Namor given in the film, leaves fans with plenty to chew on and makes for a more intriguing take on the character than simply Namor McKenzie, aka “The Sub-Mariner” and king of Atlantis.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered worldwide on November 11, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022