MCU Villains: Is Kang the Conqueror Stronger than Thanos?

The greatest villains of the MCU are often the ones who are more than simply powerful, in the case of Thanos and Kang.

Kang the Conqueror is coming, and he’s sure to be one of the fiercest opponents of the Avengers and the MCU as a whole. His presence has been teased and hinted at through numerous series, most notably in the first season of Loki. But as for how dangerous a character he is, we have yet to truly witness his capabilities as a Marvel villain. Given the incredible impression left behind by Thanos across Phases 1, 2, and 3 of the MCU, fans need to be psyched about a similarly powerful foe for the Avengers in Kang. But is Kang stronger than Thanos?

Is Kang Stronger Than Thanos in the MCU?

How powerful is Kang when compared to Thanos, the previous biggest threat to the Avengers?

On a strict basis of strength and overall abilities, Kang is not as strong as Thanos, but he is far more unhinged, ambitious, and dangerous. Thanos has proven able to defeat the Avengers, such as the Hulk with one blow, or tackle cosmic-level opponents like the Eternals, of which he was canonically revealed to be one. Kang, however, is still only human, albeit a powerful one from the 31st century. But while Thanos, even without the Infinity Gauntlet, could take on Kang in a fight easily with godlike strength, Kang is potentially a much greater threat to the Avengers for a simple reason.

Kang Has Greater Ambitions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While Thanos in the MCU was content to rest without carrying on after The Snap, Kang’s goals for conquest go far beyond simply affecting one universe. Kang, also known originally as Nathaniel Richards, has access to time travel as well as a host of powerful abilities thanks to his suit of neuro-kinetic (responds to subconscious thoughts or commands) battle armor he created in the 40th century. The equipment Kang gathers is among the most sophisticated equipment ever used by MCU villains and is strongly focused on time travel and time manipulation.

Kang the Conqueror is the first human to pose a genuine threat to the Avengers and collective MCU heroes.

While Thanos was content with wiping out half the known universe and calling it a day in the MCU, the variants of Kang more violent than ‘He Who Remains’ from Loki fight on a multiversal scale. He, and his variants, have aims to conquer timelines or even the entire multiverse. This makes Kang a key figure in the Multiverse Saga of the MCU.

Kang is frequently bored with being a tyrant once he has crushed his opponents, and has been known to travel to different periods such as Ancient Egypt (as possibly teased by the Moon Knight streaming series) to become a ruler there, among other examples. Thanos had a singular objective, but Kang’s compulsion for achieving dominance and power makes him a far greater, more pernicious threat in the MCU now that the multiverse is involved.

He Who Remains attempted to contain him using the TVA, but Pandora’s Box has been unleashed, and the next person to meet him will be Ant-Man in Quantumania. We’ve been treated so far to an exciting performance by actor Jonathan Majors for the character, but whether we’re ready for what comes next is another question altogether.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022