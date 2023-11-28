Images: Generation Now / Atlantic / Lil Uzi Vert

Symere Bysil Woods, better known as Lil Uzi Vert, has attracted a healthy mix of acclaim and controversy since his career was launched in 2014. Lil Uzi Vert’s larger-than-life persona has earned him many fans, but how tall does the rapper stand in factual, measurable units?

Lil Uzi Vert’s Height in 2023

Lil Uzi Verts‘ height has been stated to be about 5 feet, 4 inches. The rapper’s height (or lack thereof) has always been a significant element of his identity as an artist, with him splicing references to his stout stature into his song lyrics and challenging other rappers to “height-offs.”

In a post on his Twitter account, Uzi mentioned that he is officially 5’4 but claimed he was 6’2. Given the humorous nature of the tweet, this is probably a joke.

Only like this tweet if you’re taller than Lil Uzi Vert. pic.twitter.com/jJ3Ct42AMK — Ghost Salsa (@Ghost_Salsa) October 19, 2023

Uzi’s height has also been stated to be 5’4 on several of the rapper’s public biographies. Whether these are based on official measurements or a response to his public statement about his height has not been revealed.

How Tall is Lil Uzi Vert Compared to Other Rappers?

As mentioned above, Lil Uzi Vert frequently compares his height to other rappers. Unfortunately, despite his self-aware claims to the contrary, Uzi falls on the short end of the spectrum regarding height in the rap community.

While he is a few inches taller than rappers like 42 Dugg, he is at least that much shorter than Eminem, Post Malone, and Snoop Dog. Yung Gravy, widely regarded as the tallest rapper to ever spit fire on stage, comes in at a whooping 6’6, making him a whole foot taller than Uzi.

Fortunately, Uzi’s height has not impacted his talent or his success. His latest album, Pink Tape, reached the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, and his net worth was recently estimated to have climbed to between $16 million and $28 million.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023