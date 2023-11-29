How to Fix No Healthy Upstream Error on Spotify

Image: Spotify

If you’re having difficulty loading your favorite streaming platforms, you’re not alone. With Spotify being commonly considered the most popular music streaming platform around, the ‘No Healthy Upstream’ error is an issue its 500+ million users will want to know how to fix.

How to Fix ‘No Healthy Upstream’ or ‘Upstream Request Timeout’ Error on Spotify

The ‘No Healthy Upstream’ error and similar messages are a software issue for Spotify, and you can take the following steps to fix it:

Clear your browser’s cached images and files. If on Chrome, you can do this by pressing CTRL+Shift+Delete, or opening ‘Settings’ and then ‘Privacy and security’.

Close and reopen Chrome. Test on regular and/or Incognito tabs.

If no success, restart your modem/router.

Update your internet browser if needed.

Try running Spotify off the dedicated app as this issue is more common just on computer browsers.

Image: Spotify

While relaying this information to my team, we found that the error might not appear in certain regions like North America vs. Europe. This includes UK users encountering the ‘Upstream Request Timeout’ variant of this error on Spotify.

Beyond those steps, if none work there’s a possibility the issue could be affecting more people. While this can be a relief to some, you might want to know the best ways to verify.

How to Check for Spotify Outages

Spotify outages are equally infuriating, but there is a sense of relief in knowing listeners are not alone in facing these issues. One of the most reliable options is Downdetector, which shows you the user-reported outages along with a visual graph where you can see spikes showing widespread issues. Additionally, you can follow @SpotifyStatus on Twitter for other updates.

If you’re facing these outages, and have your confirmation that they’re affecting other people but you’re unable to fix them, you may have to wait a bit.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023