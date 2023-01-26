Is Spotify Down? Here is How to Check the Online Status

There is nothing more annoying than trying to listen to your Spotify 2022 Wrapped playlist only to be interrupted because Spotify is down. Luckily, there is a way to check if the Spotify servers are down. Here’s how.

Is Spotify Down? How to Check if Spotify is Down

The best way to check if Spotify is currently down is to look at the Spotify downdetector page. Here, you’ll get the status of the Spotify servers and see if there is a spike in users experiencing server issues. This is by far the best way to determine if Spotify is down.

The next best way to see if the Spotify servers are down is to visit the Spotify Twitter page or the Spotify hashtag. The actual Spotify page doesn’t normally post whether their servers are down or not, but the Spotify hashtag can be a great way to see if other people are tweeting about Spotify being down.

The only way to fix the issue of Spotify servers being down is to wait for Spotify to fix them. Unfortunately, deleting the app, restarting your phone, or clearing your device’s cache won’t help if the Spotify servers are down.

What makes this situation even more unfortunate is that it doesn’t matter if you have downloaded songs or want to stream songs. Since every song on Spotify must be streamed through the Spotify servers, even if you have technically downloaded your songs, the source of where they come from is temporarily severed.

As mentioned early, the only thing you can do if Spotify is down is to wait for Spotify to fix the issue and check the downdetector frequently. By doing that, you’ll be in the know of what is happening with the Spotify servers.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023