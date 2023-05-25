Image: Scholastic

Are you wondering how to read The Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels in order and how they relate to the original novel series and spin-offs? The Baby-Sitters Club original series has numerous stories adapted into graphic novels by Scholastic. Fourteen of these adaptations have been released so far, though they do not cover all the content from the novels. With so much material to cover, it can be confusing to determine the reading order. To help you out, here is a comprehensive guide to The Baby-Sitters Club graphic novel series.

Do You Have to Read The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novels in Order?

For optimal reading of The Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels, it is recommended to follow their release order. Kristy’s Great Idea, the initial installment, lays out the club’s creation story, making it a crucial read and the first entry on the list.

Book 1: Kristy’s Great Idea (2006)

Book 2: The Truth About Stacey (2006)

Book 3: Mary Anne Saves the Day (2007)

Book 4: Claudia and Mean Janine (2008)

Book 5: Dawn and the Impossible Three (2017)

Book 6: Kristy’s Big Day (2018)

Book 7: Boy-Crazy Stacey (2017)

Book 8: Logan Likes Mary Annel (2020)

Book 9: Claudia and the New Girl (2021)

Book 10: Kristy and the Snobs (2021)

Book 11: Good-bye Stacey, Good-bye (2022)

Book 12: Jessi’s Secret Language (2022)

Book 13: Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery (2023)

Book 14: Stacey’s Mistake (2023)

What are The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novels About?

The beloved book series from the ’80s and ’90s has made a comeback in the form of graphic novels. So get ready to relive the adventures of four best friends living in suburban Connecticut with stunning full-color comic strip illustrations. We understand your apprehension about remakes and reboots but don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Our ultimate guide will give you all the details to decide whether you and your children should give this new version a chance.

Are The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novels the Same as the Original Books?

The graphic novels have been retold with great faithfulness, preserving the same character dynamics and themes as the original. The stories have also been retold accurately but with a modern take. For instance, the latest version incorporates advanced technology, which is reflected in the actions of its characters, distinct from the prior rendition. However, any parts of the novels that have not aged well have been either revised or removed.

In addition, there have been timeline changes in the Graphic Novel series. For example, Jessi is introduced in Logan Likes Mary Anne earlier than in the graphic novel series compared to the original novel series. This is only natural because Scholastic only has 14 graphic novels to tell their story compared to the hundreds of original novels. While the timeline changes may be a bit jarring to those who devoured the original

The original The Baby-Sitter Club novel series was ahead of its time in the 1980s as it promoted inclusivity. For example, it featured a diverse range of characters, including African American, Asian, and Jewish individuals. It also addresses the issue of racism in stories like Keep Out, Claudia! and includes cultural events such as Bar Mitzvahs, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. Despite this, Stoneybrook remained predominantly portrayed as a Caucasian town with minimal representation of families and characters of color.

In keeping with the series’ spirit, the definition of inclusivity has been updated to today’s standards, encompassing a broader range of identities and cultures compared to forty years ago. For instance, the series now includes LGBTQ+ definitions and features people of color, such as the Perkins family, who were previously depicted as Caucasian. The graphic novels’ creators and publishers handled this change with finesse, opting for a visual depiction of how Stoneybrook has evolved instead of altering the original text and description of the story.

How Many Graphic Novels of The Baby-Sitters Club are There?

It’s important to note that not all Baby-Sitters Club novels have been turned into graphic novels. Scholastic is adapting the novels in chronological order, but they have chosen to skip certain ones that don’t fit with the overall theme and dynamic of the series. For example, The Ghost at Dawn’s House and Claudia and The Phantom Phone Calls were not included in the graphic novel adaptations. With 131 novels in the original series and 122 in the Baby-Sitters Little Sister novels, Scholastic has much to work with, so they will most likely focus on adapting the most popular and successful titles.

What Grade Level is The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novels?

Scholastic, the publisher of The Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels, recommends them for children aged 8-12 or Grades 3-7. If you’re a fan of the series, this can be a fantastic opportunity to introduce it to your kids while reliving some of your favorite moments from the series. The novels deal with complex themes such as death, divorce, and a character’s sense of not belonging, but they handle these subjects deftly and emphasize the importance of solid friendships.

