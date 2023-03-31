Image: Penguin Random House

Are you looking for the ultimate guide to every book and graphic novel in the Red Rising series by Pierce Brown? The Red Rising Saga is set in a dystopian future where Earth has colonized planets, and the ruling class has established a strict, color-based social hierarchy. Our main character, Darrow, is stuck on Mars as part of the working class responsible for terraforming mars. There will be 13 different books and graphic novels in the series, which can make it confusing to know where to start.

How to Read the Red Rising Series in Order

For the ultimate read list that contains the graphic novels and books together, we have chosen for you a chronological order. For example, the Red Rising graphic novels are called Sons of Ares and serve as the prequel series, where you will get to see the story of Fitchner au Barca before Sevro was born.

Sons of Ares #1: The Child on the Rock Sons of Ares #2: Now / Then Sons of Ares #3: Drowning on Triton Sons of Ares #4: Double Life on Mars Sons of Ares #5: Raw War Sons of Ares #6: Birth of a Myth Book #1: Red Rising (2014) Book #2: Golden Son (2015) Book #3: Morning Star (2016) Book #4: Iron Gold (2018) Book #5: Dark Age (2019 Book #6: Light Bringer (July 25, 2023) Book #7: Red God (Announced)

How to Read the Red Rising Books in Order

The Red Rising books comprise the main story and do not include most side stories you will get from reading graphic novels. The correct read order is based on their publication date, which is how each book in the series is in numbers.

How to Read the Red Rising Graphic Novels in Order

While reading graphic novels isn’t necessary to enjoy them, they help expand the universe and give you additional content to get lost in while you wait for the subsequent two books. Here is the ultimate read order based on their release date:

- This article was updated on March 31st, 2023