How To Use the Hey Netflix Discord Bot: All Features Explained

There are more reasons to use a Netflix subscription than ever before, thanks to a plethora of recent and upcoming shows. From the anticipated Assassin’s Creed series to the beloved Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, the appeal of having an account for this popular streaming service is only becoming even more apparent. Now, Netflix is partnering up with Discord to provide a brand-new bot to fans everywhere. Learning how to use the Hey Netflix Discord bot is simple, as is learning all the features available for the bot.

How to Add and Use the Hey Netflix Discord Bot to a Server

To check out the bot for yourself, you’ll need to enter Discord’s App Directory. This can be accessed through the desktop client. You’ll need to right click on the server where you’d like to add the bot, then find the App Directory under Server Settings. From there, you’ll be able to view thousands of different bots and tools for your client, including Hey Netflix. The bot should currently be one of the first things you see when opening the directory. If it isn’t, you can still easily search for it in the Entertainment section. When you find the bot, simply click “Add to Server” and get ready for some easy group streaming!

The only major command the bot uses is /heyNetflix. This will bring up a prompt asking you who would like to watch a show, followed by further prompts guiding you through region selection and preferred series. You’ll be able to watch a show by yourself, with a real-life friend, or with people on Discord. Upon selecting something to watch, a link to view it on Netflix will be created as well as a thread designed for reactions and spoiler-filled discussions. It’s pretty much an alternate way to search for shows without needing to do the work all the work personally. Try the bot for yourself and keep an eye out for future feature updates!