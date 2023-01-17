Are you wondering how to watch all One Piece movies in order? We don’t blame you because there will be 1050 episodes when Season 20 of the anime ends in February. There are also 15 One Piece movies going back to the first one in 2000. That is almost 25 years of content between the two mediums, so it is hard to know exactly how they fit together if you are trying to watch them in a cohesive order to experience the fantastic universe in One Piece. Don’t worry, though. We have the ultimate watch order list, so you know exactly when to watch a One Piece movie based on a specific episode count or story arc. Here is everything you need to know about watching all One Piece movies in order.

How to Watch all One Piece Movies in Order

As mentioned above, our watch order list will tell you to watch a specific One Piece movie after a specific episode number or at the end of a specific story arc. This way, you will have a seamless experience and won’t be confused by the story. Here is the One Piece movie watch order:

One Piece: The Movie – Watch after episode 18 One Piece: Clockwork Island Adventure – Watch after episode 52 One Piece: Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals – Watch after episode 102 One Piece: Dead End Adventure – Watch after episode 130 One Piece: The Cursed Holy Sword – Watch after episode 143 One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island – Watch after episode 224 One Piece: The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle – Watch after episode 228 One Piece: Episode of Arabasta – The Desert Princess and the Pirates – Remake of the Arabasta Saga that asks, what if? One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus – Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura – Remake of the Drum Island Arc that asks, what if? One Piece Film: Strong World – Watch after episode 381 One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase – Watch before the time-skip One Piece Film: Z – Watch after episode 573 One Piece Film: Gold – Watch after episode 750 One Piece: Stampede – Watch after that Whole Cake Island Arc- One Piece RED – Watch after Uta’s Past Arc

The One Piece manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The One Piece anime and movies are currently available on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

