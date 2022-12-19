Are you wondering how to watch all Tomorrowverse movies in order? Did you finish the entity of the DC Animated Movie Universe and want to watch the latest shared universe from DC? Or do you like the superheroes that make an appearance in the Tomorrowverse? Regardless of your reasoning, it may be hard to know which movie to start with since the Tomorrowverse is growing in size with its superhero installments. There are a total of four movies that have been released since 2020, and there will be two more released in 2023. Here is how to watch all Tomorrowverse movies in chronological order.

How to Watch all Tomorrowverse Movies in Order

The Tomorrowverse is the newest shared universe centering around superheroes from DC comics. The films contained in the Tomorrowverse are produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation and released by Warner Home Video. It is the direct successor of the DC Animated Movie Universe, which ended officially in 2020 (with an epilogue released in 2022). Here are all six Tomorrowverse moves in chronological order:

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth! (2021) This short film was released with the Justice Society: World War II home release. Therefore, the content of this short film ties directly with the Justice Society: World War II.

Justice Society: World War II (2021)

Batman: The Long Halloween (2021)

Adam Strange (2020) This short film was released with the Justice League Dark: Apokolips War home release. The content of this short film ties in directly with Green Lantern: Beware My Power. Note: Adam Strange’s voice actor has been recast but still the same universe.

Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)

Legion of Super-Heroes (February 7, 2023)

Justice League: Warworld (TBA, 2023)

All DC Animated Movie Universe and Tomorrowverse movies are available to stream on HBO Max.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022