Are you wondering how to watch the Indiana Jones movies in the correct viewing order? The first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was just released, and we are all very excited! Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 20, 2023, so you may be wondering what the correct order to watch the Indiana Jones movies is so you can watch them in the correct order before it does. Whether catching up on the fantastic story of our favorite archaeologist or experiencing it for the first time, it is important to watch them in the correct viewing order. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Jones movies in the correct viewing order.

How to Watch the Indiana Jones Movies in the Correct Viewing Order

You have two ways of watching the Indiana Jones movies in the correct view order: chronological or release date. We recommend watching the movie series chronologically so you can experience the story as it is meant to be told.

Chronological Order of the Indiana Jones Movies

The most significant difference between the chronological order and release order is that The Temple of Doom is considered a prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark. Here are all five Indiana Jones movies in Chronological Order:

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Release Date of the Indiana Jones Movies

Some folks love to experience the movies in the order they were released instead of figuring out the story’s timeframe and the order to watch them. Here are all five Indiana Jones movies in Release Order:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

You can watch the Indiana Jones movie series on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Vudu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and Google Play Movies & TV.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release in theaters on June 20, 2023.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022