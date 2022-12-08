Are you wondering how to watch the Puss in Boots movies in the correct viewing order? Everyone’s favorite feisty cat, Puss in Boots, returns for an all-new adventure this holiday season in an animated film called Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Antonio Banderas and Selma Hayek return to their roles as Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws, respectively.

There are three Puss in Boots movies, but he has starred in a television series, a Netflix special, and many short videos set in the Shrek universe. This means it may be hard to understand where to start catching up on everything that Puss in Boots is in. Don’t fret! Here is how to watch the Puss in Boots Movies in the Correct viewing order. Be warned, though. This may be too adorable to handle!

How to Watch the Puss in Boots Movies in the Correct Viewing Order

Pussy in Boots belongs to the larger Shrek universe, so to enjoy Puss in Boot’s entire story, you must watch all the Shrek and Puss in Boots movies, television shows, and short films chronologically. Don’t worry, though. If you haven’t seen any of these movies or television shows, you are in for a treat! These animated movies, shows, and short films take fairy tales to the next level, and you will laugh your butt off. Here is how to watch all 14 pieces of media that Puss in Boots makes an appearance in the correct viewing order:

The Adventures of Puss in Boots (2015 – 2018)

Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale (2017)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos (2012)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Far Far Away Idol (2004)

Shrek the Third (2007)

Shrek the Halls (2007)

Shrek Forever After (201)

Scared Shrekless (2010)

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular (2010)

Thriller Night (2011)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Note: Puss in Boots doesn’t appear in the original Shrek, but to understand the Shrek universe, we recommend you watch this one.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will release only in theaters on December 21, 2022.

This article was updated on December 8th, 2022