Sword Art Online is the most popular isekai anime and one of the best, but even so many people haven’t watched it yet or stopped after the first seasons. But Kirito’s adventure is still ongoing, and a new movie was released in 2023. If you want to jump on the bandwagon and are asking yourself how to watch the Sword Art Online anime in order, come with us. We’ll show you the best order.

What is the Best Sword Art Online Watch Order?

Sword Art Online’s best watch order is pretty straightforward as it’s basically the release one, but with so many seasons and movies, it can get difficult. Also, the newest movies are retellings of the first arc, but as they give more depth to other parts of the story and are told from Asuna’s perspective, it’s more like an alternative version of the first season. Thus, they will also be included in the release order.

Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online: Extra Edition (It’s mostly fanservice, so it can be skipped)

Sword Art Online II

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (Also skippable as it’s a spin-off that doesn’t impact Kirito’s life heavily)

Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2

Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night

Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive – Scherzo of Deep Night

If you want, you can watch Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive without having watched the other anime in the franchise as it’s an alternative version of the first season.

Also, even though Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online is a spin-off, it’s a nice addition to the series. Not to mention, it’s a breath of fresh air to follow different characters and a new protagonist. Don’t miss out on it.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023