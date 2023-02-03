Who is the Hooded Man in Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night?

Image: Aniplex

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night presents viewers not only with word soup as a title but new perspectives on the Aincrad arc of the hit series. It reintroduces key characters from the original series in a new light, highlighting particular encounters including a certain hooded figure. The hooded man encountered by Kirito and Asuna at the end of Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night is a mysterious one that viewers might not recall, so it’s important to distinguish who it is. We recommend watching the film before reading further!

There Was More Than One Hooded Man in Sword Art Online

In SAO throughout the story, multiple mysterious men in hoods assailed Asuna and Kirito, but the most imposing one, in the end, is Vassago Casals, also known as PoH (prince of hell). While we won’t spoil the encounter as it appears in Scherzo of Deep Night, PoH, the hooded man, would go on to create the largest Player Killer (PK) guilt in Aincrad during Sword Art Online. He also has a lasting impression later on in the franchise.

He is a particularly twisted character, with himself and other PKs discussed as a reminder of the twisting, unhinged intentions some players might have in the death game. But he has a fondness for murder and paralysis-poison-coated knives.

Who Were the Other Hooded Men in SAO Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night?

Earlier on in the film, you see two other PK characters, you should note: Kanamoto Atsushi (AKA Johnny Black) and Shinkawa Shouichi (XaXa) who attacked Asuna earlier in the film. They were undoubtedly less formidable presences than PoH, but deserve mention, as they have a recurring presence in the SAO story along with other characters featured in the film.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night releases in North American theaters on February 3, 2023.