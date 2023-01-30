Who is Argo in Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night?

Image: A-1 Pictures

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night is the next film to show Asuna’s journey through the Aincrad arc of the hit SAO franchise. It sees her having hit her stride, yet discovering her motivations to keep pushing forward, and the critical bonds she makes along the way. Aside from obvious cases such as Kirito, several key characters with important roles are connected to Asuna since the first film. In Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, we see prolonged exposure to Argo, previously teased in Aria of a Starless Night.

Who is Argo and What is Her Role in Sword Art Online’s New Movie?

Argo was a fellow beta tester like Kirito, becoming an information broker who would help map out and make guides for dungeons and bosses. She was also known as Argo the Rat based on the distinctive whisker-like marks on her cheeks. She was primarily around helping players survive the game, which was especially important given the life-or-death scenario in Aincrad, but she also was a close friend to Asuna and a key figure in her life. Argo gets a significant amount of screen time in Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night.

What is the Connection Between Argo and Asuna?

In addition to helping Asuna and Kirito push through Aincrad Floors leading up to Level 5 and beyond in Scherzo of Deep Night, and having a bizarre sparring match with Asuna using produce items, Argo is given an important role as Asuna’s friend.

She is the one who calls attention to the fact that Kirito, another “beater” was helping her on their journey to beat the game not only to survive but explicitly so he could be with Asuna. Argo’s insight is on full display in this story, cheekily noticing the protagonists’ chemistry and giving them the space to bond by themselves, along with her little push. It’s a nice

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night releases in North American theaters on February 3, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023