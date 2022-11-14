Ironheart Series: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

Ironheart will be a new MCU live-action streaming series!

Ironheart has already arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of this weekend’s release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but this is far from the only appearance she will make. Riri Williams, the prodigious MIT student capable of discovering secrets unbeknownst even to Wakanda, will receive a series of her own on Disney Plus. Aside from the general excitement, MCU fans may have over yet another series to chew on, there’s a lot of superb info about Ironheart and its cast that’ll get even the casual viewers or Marvel comic readers interested when its release date approaches.

Ironheart on Disney Plus: Release Date

Ironheart is currently slated for a late 2023 release date. The specifics are not known beyond that rough time frame, but the live-action series will have 6 episodes, the first 3 directed by Sam Bailey, and the last 3 directed by Angela Barnes. If you’re hoping to see the character, however, you’ll be pleased to know she has substantial screen time in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and you should watch the movie regardless because it’s the best MCU offering of 2022!

Ironheart on Disney Plus: Cast

Ironheart will have Dominique Thorn reprise her role as Riri Williams aka Ironheart for the series and will feature some familiar names in the cast and some fairly well-established talent from stage, film, and TV. The full cast list so far is below:

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart

Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins / The Hood

Jim Rash as Dean of MIT

Lyric Ross

Manny Montana

Alden Ehrenreich

Zoe Terakes

Harper Anthony

Cree Summer

Paul Calderón

Shakira Barrera

Jaren Merrell

Regan Aliyah

Sonia Denis

Rashida Olayiwola

Shea Couleé

Additionally, multiple outlets are reporting Sacha Baron Cohen’s debut in the MCU as Mephisto, the long-demanded villain. His role in the series is uncertain as of now, but he will likely be tied closely with Parker Robbins for the plot, possibly a retcon for how he got his Hood abilities in the place of Dormammu. The Hood will have his role expand into other Marvel projects beyond Ironheart, similarly to how Jonathan Majors has taken on his Kang role in Loki and beyond.

But most importantly, Riri Williams looks to differentiate herself and stand out as a hero in the MCU, as opposed to a derivative of Tony Stark. She is building a suit that she claims to be iconic, to which Parker Robbins responds with skepticism, asking what questionable things she will have to do to reach such a milestone. Her answer is simple: to be Tony Stark, but better, and to be fair, she has time on her side to do it.

Why You Should Be Excited for Ironheart

Ironheart could very well be a smaller Marvel miniseries, but it boasts a pretty strong cast, a charismatic and fun portrayal of its protagonist by Thorne, and some of the coolest villains yet to appear in the MCU. Aside from that, however, there are plenty of things to speculate about. If Mephisto is in the series, how much screen time will he have? And if Jim Rash reprises his role of dean of MIT, is it too much of a pipe dream for him to don the peanut bar suit and do another freestyle apology rap? There are far too many questions for now, but rest assured, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for this series.

Ironheart will release on Disney Plus in late 2023. You can also see the character’s debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, released in theaters worldwide on November 11, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022