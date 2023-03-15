Image: Lionsgate

John Wick puts Keanu Reeves, a great physical actor, inside the skin of the titular character and brings a complex and violent world of assassins. The use of Keanu Reeves, the most endearing person ever, as the silent and dangerous murderer John Wick couldn’t have worked better. The latest sequence is already being called the best in the series and one of the greatest action movies of all time, but that begs an important question for fans — is John Wick 4 the last one in the franchise?

Is John Wick: Chapter 4 the Last One?

Who would’ve thought a movie about a man getting revenge for his dog would give birth to one of the most exciting and anticipated recent action franchises? John Wick: Chapter 4 will surely keep surprising fans and is expected to make even more money than the previous ones. However, although it might not be the end, we’ll have to wait a few more years for the next movie in the franchise.

Director Chad Stahelski confirmed that John Wick is going to take a break for now. If Chapter 4 is successful, he’ll discuss some stories with Keanu Reeves, but he has no idea if the studio has plans for the John Wick universe. What we can say is that, while it might not be the last, Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski really need a break to work on other projects, and that’s the best for the franchise.

Fans will like to know that Ballerina, a spin-off set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the newest movie, will count with a Keanu Reeves cameo. We don’t know how he’ll appear in the movie starred by Ana de Armas, but giving John Wick a reason to be again on the assassin world definitely won’t be hard.

If you want to check out other similar movies while John Wick takes a break, we also have a new Korean Netflix movie about a professional killer coming out this march.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023