Ghost of Tsushima is Getting a Live-Action Movie Adaptation

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have announced they are working together to bring Sucker Punch Production’s Ghost of Tsushima to the big screen. The game will become a live-action film in the future.

What is Ghost of Tsushima?

Ghost of Tsushima was released on July 17, 2020 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. The game follows samurai Jin Sakai, who is determined to protect Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion in Japan. The small island is the only place stopping the Mongols from attacking the main island.

Ghost of Tsushima has been incredibly successful since its launch less than one year ago. The game sold more than 2.4 million units within three days of its launch, making it the console’s fastest-selling original IP.

The team bringing the game to life

Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick series, has been announced to direct. He is currently preparing to begin shooting John Wick 4.

Multiple producers have been announced so far. They include 87Eleven Entertainment’s Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz, PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, plus Sucker Punch Productions will serve as Executive Producers, with Peter Kang overseeing the project.

Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, commented about the upcoming adaptation, stating:

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.”

Casting information and the release date have not yet been announced but fans can expect more information will come in the future. Since shooting John Wick 4 will take some time, it’s unlikely the film will be out before the end of the year.

Ghost of Tsushima is a PlayStation 4 exclusive available now.