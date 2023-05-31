Is There a Post Credit Scene in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Are you wondering if there is a post credit scene in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Across the Spider-Verse is considered part 2 of the Spider-Verse franchise ending trilogy. Because of this, it ends with a few significant cliffhangers that won’t be answered until the second installment is released sometime in 2024. Spider-Man fans everywhere wonder if there is a post or mid credits scene that will hint at what we can expect in the final film, and here is the answer.

Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Have a Post Credit Scene?

No, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse does not have a Post Credit or Mid Credit scene. This is hugely disappointing as not only did Into the Spider-Verse have a post credit scene, which hinted at one of the core characters in Across the Spider-Verse, but this installment ends with several cliffhangers leaving us to wonder what will happen. In fact, the entire theater that I was in moaned in unison after the theater lights turned on and the screen went blank.

However, we were given a little teaser that showed the title of the final installment of the Spider-Verse trilogy. During the credits, we see the traditional MCU line, “Miles will return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.” This line hints at the third and final film in the Spider-Verse franchise, which is expected to release on March 29, 2024. A ton of story arcs and character development need to be finished in this film.

While we weren’t given any post hints at what characters to expect via a post or mid credits scene, we did see at the end of the film the return of fan favorites Spider-Ham and Spider-Man Noir after Gwen Stacy assembles a team to save Miles. While they had no voice lines, we hope that John Mulaney and Nicolas Cage return to voice them.

