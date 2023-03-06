Is Twitter Down? How to Check Server Status

Image: Twitter, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Twitter is possibly the most expedient form of social media, the quickest way to get the latest news tailored to your tastes, in the palm of your hand. It is, however, not immune to interruptions of service and even downright outages. While it’s ironic that Twitter, one of the most popular outlets to use to check server outages might be down, it’s handy to know where to check and whether it’s not just your connections or devices.

Are the Twitter Servers Down? Here’s How to Check the Twitter Server Status

Twitter servers can be checked easily using DownDetector as the quickest way to verify that other users have spotted any outages, and whether the app is down. It tracks and charts the reported outages in real-time, often with huge spikes for popular services such as Twitter that indicates when it’s far more than a local or individual issue. While it’s reassuring to know you’re not the only one, these moments can be chaotic for people who rely on Twitter for their daily news and updates.

Given that this type of occurrence is only an occasional matter, it’s best to check the status using tracking sites such as these and avoid contacting tech support if possible. Chances are they’re working as fast as they can on a fix, and are just as keenly aware of what’s going on as any users are. The app might not run, or might seem like it’s hosting broken links, but if you spot this, there’s a strong possibility you’re not the only one.

Is There Any Way to Fix This Issue?

Typically, the only hotfix for Twitter server errors showing the site or app is down is time. Google is your friend in these situations, and you can rest assured that it’ll be back up in no time. Sadly this often means you can’t tweet that the servers are down, but if you are able to, then chances are they’re already fixed.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023