Image: CBS

Following last week’s episode, CBS’ The Big Bang Theory prequel spinoff Young Sheldon is set to have yet another gap between its weekly release. Though there will be a delay for the upcoming episode 14, titled “A Launch Party and a Whole Human Being,” Young Sheldon fans will not have to be without the show.

According to CBS’ Weekly Schedule, the network will rerun episode 6 (A Resident Advisor and the Word ‘Sketchy’) from earlier in the season in place of the 14th episode. As always, CBS has not acknowledged any official reasons behind the delay. Interestingly, Young Sheldon season 5’s episode 14 also had a delayed premiere.

Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 14 – Release Date And Time, Plot Expectations, And More

According to the official promo, Episode 14 will drop at CBS on Thursday, March 2, 2023 (8 pm ET). Meanwhile, it will reach Paramount Plus on the next day, i.e., March 3 (Friday). However, premium plan subscribers will be able to catch the episode live on the streaming service through its Live TV stream option.

Related: Paramount Plus Price Hike Explained: Tiers, Showtime Merger And More

Just like in previous episodes, Canadian viewers would be able to view the episode 30 minutes prior. Episode 14 will air on March 2 on CTV at 7:30 pm ET. Furthermore, it is also expected that CTV will also rerun episode 6 from earlier in the season like CBS.

Young Sheldon season 6 is also available to stream via HBO Max or the HBO Max add-on channel with Amazon Prime. In certain countries like India, the episode will also drop on Amazon Prime (for all subscribers, as of now) in accordance with the local time zone conversion of ET time.

What To Expect From Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 14 “A Launch Party and a Whole Human Being?”

As hinted by the title, the episode will deal with the launch of Sheldon’s database and the possible birth of Mandy and Georgie’s daughter. The official synopsis of the episode read: “The Coopers can’t be found as Mandy goes into labor. Also, Sheldon is excited about the launch of his database.”

The synopsis, combined with the brief promo of the episode, showcases Mandy’s interaction with Sheldon as she goes into labor. Since the synopsis suggests that the Coopers are preoccupied with something else, Sheldon would likely attempt to help Mandy with her labor. Thus, his interactions with Mandy may also showcase a more people-friendly, sensitive side of Sheldon.

Additionally, the promo had a glimpse of Georgie and Mandy’s discussion on what to name their upcoming daughter. They seemingly settle to name her Alice Cooper. However, the promo did not clarify why the Coopers are not readily available while Mandy’s labor starts.

The episode is also expected to give some hint in regards to what happened to Paige, who was drunk and fell asleep in Sheldon’s dorm room at East Texas Tech. In addition to a possible closure of Mandy’s strained relationship with her parents, viewers may get a hint of whether Georgie will continue to date Amanda following the birth of his daughter. Thus, Young Sheldon Season 6’s Episode 14 may also be one of the last times Amanda appears in the series.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023