JoJo Part 9: Release Date, Plot, and More

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventures by Hirohiko Araki is in its ninth part already, called JoJoLands, and it’s the most anticipated manga of the year. JoJo has one of the biggest and most involved fandoms, so the news about the release date and plot of the newest manga is making them feel on top of the world.

JoJo Part 9 Release Date

The latest issue of Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine revealed a picture, the story, and the release date. The first chapter will be published on February 17, 2023, and it will be a monthly serialization, like JoJolion and the other recent parts.

If you want to read the latest part, check out some of the best manga reader apps and get to it.

JoJo Part 9 Plot

Almost no information was released about the plot. The only thing told by the image teaser is that it will be a story about a boy who becomes rich in the subtropical islands. Stands have been the franchise’s staple for a long time now, so they will be kept in play. Other than that, we can only be sure that it’ll be a weird ride full of unexpected events.

Do I Need to Read the Other Jojo Parts Before JoJoLands?

Even though the different JoJo parts share many similar characters and mostly have “stands” as the main source of the character’s powers, you can read them in any order you like. Stone Ocean, the sixth installment of the franchise, was recently released on Netflix, and it’s mostly good as a first watch, even with repeating characters.

But the best parts to start, besides the first one, are Steel Ball Run and JoJolion, the most recent parts, as they don’t share any repeating characters with the other installments. So JoJoLands will most likely be a perfect start for you, don’t worry.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023