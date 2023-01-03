Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 Delay: Release Date, Spoilers, and Everything We Know

The next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is right around the corner, and fans couldn’t be more excited about this upcoming story. With Chapter 208 ending at such a pivotal point, leaving a certain character dead in the water, fans can’t wait to see what’s coming next.

When does chapter 209 finally come out, and when will fans of this exciting manga get to read it? Let’s use the power of the Six Eyes and find out when we will finally get a chance to sink our teeth into this new chapter of the ongoing series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 Release Date & Time

The next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen was originally anticipated to release on January 1 but was delayed until Friday, January 6, 2023. With the release date being only a few days away, fans will need to wait until this time to get their Jujustu fix:

8:00 AM PT

10:00 AM CT

11:00 AM ET

4:00 PM UK

5:00 PM CEST

12:00 AM JST (January 7)

Where To Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209

Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 208: In the midst of battle, Kenjaku realizes the gravity of his situation! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/0NgiYCDn5D pic.twitter.com/QzX6gIFLcD — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 25, 2022

Fans of the franchise may already know where to find this manga online, but those that are hoping to try and catch up have a few different options available to them. Fans hoping to get their Jujutsu Kaisen fix before the newest chapter should check out Viz, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus to ensure they’re ready for the next chapter.

While Shonen Jump may no longer do physical books, those that are keeping up with the manga will need to wait until Volume 22 to hold this particular chapter in their hands physically.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 Spoilers & Theories

While there isn’t a lot to currently go off of, due to the week hiatus, the first two pages of the upcoming chapter have begun to leak online. Showing off plenty of military muscle preparing for an epic battle against Kenjaku and Uraume, who are seen plotting and conspiring toward their next move.

It also seems that Kogane is planning to divert some attention away from this plot, utilizing the power of multiplication to confuse their foes before they know when to strike. Seems that this is going to be another action-packed chapter, so keep your eyes peeled when the chapter finally goes live!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 will be available on January 6, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023