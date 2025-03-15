Kendrick Lamar Takes Aim at A$AP Relli Over Rocky Trial on Playboi Carti’s Latest Album

In a surprising turn of events tied to the world of music and lyrics, Kendrick Lamar recently directed some pointed words at A$AP Relli in the song “Good Credit,” featured on Playboi Carti’s latest album, Music. This diss comes in the wake of Relli’s controversial decision to testify against fellow rapper A$AP Rocky in a recent assault trial. Rocky was ultimately cleared of all charges, which led to Relli facing significant backlash and criticism from many corners.

Recommended Videos

Kendrick Lamar, who is widely respected for his sharp, thought-provoking lyrics and his ability to tackle complex issues, didn’t hold back when addressing Relli’s actions. Relli’s choice to testify has made him a controversial figure in the hip-hop community, with many viewing him as a target for criticism. In his verse, Kendrick raps: “Belly on chain go big, white gold link fall on the belly / The emerald cuff for hers and his, that bitch on point like A$AP Relli.” This line is a clear nod to Relli’s claims that Rocky shot him, adding more intensity to the ongoing drama surrounding the trial.

Relli’s troubles have been widely discussed in the music industry. After the trial ended with Rocky’s acquittal, Relli was labeled a “snitch” and a “liar” by many, and he even received the mocking title of “Donkey of the Day.” The negative reaction to Relli has been strong and noticeable, leaving him isolated under the harsh glare of public scrutiny following the trial’s outcome.

Kendrick’s bold lyrics have only added more heat to the situation, demonstrating that he isn’t afraid to voice his opinions on current issues within the hip-hop world. His collaboration with Playboi Carti on Music is significant, not just because of the music itself, but also because of how it ties into the ongoing stories and conflicts involving their peers.

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch

Kendrick’s appearance on Music is part of a broader trend, as the album also features other major artists like Travis Scott and Future. This has generated a lot of excitement, especially among Gen-Z fans. The album is Carti’s first release in nearly five years, and there’s a lot of anticipation about how it will influence the culture.

As the fallout from the trial continues and Kendrick becomes more involved in the drama, it seems that both he and A$AP Rocky are set to play key roles in shaping conversations about loyalty, betrayal, and the unspoken rules of the rap industry in the coming months and years. The way their music intersects with real-life events creates a fascinating story for fans who love to analyze every lyric and detail.

Now that the album is out, all eyes are on how people will react—not just fans, but also other artists who might want to share their thoughts on this highly charged topic. Given the cultural significance of the situation, Kendrick’s bold statements are sure to keep making waves in the music world.

Keep an eye out for more updates as this story unfolds, and see how these influential figures in hip-hop continue to navigate the complicated dynamics of their relationships and rivalries in an ever-changing industry.

Source: TMZ, iHeart, Hot97

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy